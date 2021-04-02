Friday, April 2, 2021
Thomas Howard Shepherd

Staff Report

Thomas Howard Shepherd (73) of Fruitland Park, FL passed away at the UFHealth Leesburg Hospital, Leesburg, FL on April 1, 2021. He was born September 9, 1946 in Eustis, FL.

Tom is survived by his dear wife of 46 years, Melba Hon Shepherd; his daughters, Sue Ann Ciccone (Michael) of Bradenton, FL, Sandra Shepherd of Lady Lake, FL and Stacie Shepherd of Leesburg, FL. He was also blessed with grandchildren, Kenneth L. Edwards Jr., Kevin L. Edwards, Jayden Danforth, Tia McAmis, Damien McAmis, Scott McAmis, Giavanna Ciccone and Nick Ciccone as well as great grandchildren, Makiah, Michael, Maddox, Mason, Keighan, Emma, Ameya and Adelyn. He is also survived by his siblings, Marvin Shepherd, Horace Shepherd and Sherry Dame. He was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Shepherd.

Tom was a 10 year veteran serving in the U.S. Army. While in the army he received the National Defense Service Medal, the Berlin Army of Occupation Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, 3 Army Commendation Medals and the Joint Service Commendation Medal. He spent 30 years working for the Florida Department of Revenue and received a Distinguished Service Award for his work there. He was a member of the American Legion, a member and past president of the Lions Club and a member of the Fruitland Park Historical Society. Tom also served the community as a Fruitland Park City Commissioner from 1980-1982 and served as mayor from 1982-1986.

Tom’s favorite hobby was genealogy, but he also enjoyed fishing, restoring old cars, bowling and yard work. He has left many memories and will be sorely missed.

There will be a funeral service for Tom at Beyers Funeral Home, 1123 W. Main St. in Leesburg, FL on April 11, 2021. A visitation gathering will be from 3:00-4:00 pm and the service will be at 4:00 pm. Tom will be laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery at a later date.

