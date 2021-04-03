Frances T. Bowen, 72, passed away on March 27, 2021 at her residence in Wildwood, Florida surrounded by her loving family.

Frances was born on October 3, 1948 in Augusta, Georgia to her parents William J. and Dena A. Tebow. She was a former Computer Programmer in Public Utilities. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Frances is survived by her loving husband: James Norman Bowen of Wildwood, FL; a daughter: Elizabeth Cartwright of Fruitland Park, FL.

Funeral Services will be held at a time to be announced at Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel, Leesburg, FL. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Leesburg, FL.