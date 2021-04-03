Saturday, April 3, 2021
66.8 F
The Villages
type here...
HomeObituaries

Frances T. Bowen

Staff Report

Frances T. Bowen, 72, passed away on March 27, 2021 at her residence in Wildwood, Florida surrounded by her loving family.

Frances was born on October 3, 1948 in Augusta, Georgia to her parents William J. and Dena A. Tebow. She was a former Computer Programmer in Public Utilities. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Frances is survived by her loving husband: James Norman Bowen of Wildwood, FL; a daughter: Elizabeth Cartwright of Fruitland Park, FL.

Funeral Services will be held at a time to be announced at Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel, Leesburg, FL. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Leesburg, FL.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Joseph Bennett Brearley

Joseph Brearley was a member of the Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park.
Obituaries

Kaitlynn D’Alfonso

Kaitlynn D'Alfonso passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the age of 26.
Obituaries

Arthur “Art” Lavallee

Art Lavallee moved to The Villages 18 years ago and was active in pickleball, golf and softball, where he was a player and later a coach.  Living at The Villages gave him the happiest years of his life. 
Obituaries

Douglas Duaine Whitmer

Doug Whitmer was recruited by the Coast Guard at the age of 17 to attend their academy after a very impressive high school swimming career. He served 27 years in the service after graduating from the academy.
Obituaries

Stephen (Steve) P. Tremblay

Steve Tremblay's passion and expertise was classic cars, as an owner, enthusiast, and appraiser. His favorite pastime was working on one of his classic cars, attending local car shows to admire those of others, and creating “stated-value” appraisals for classic car owners.
Obituaries

Michael H. Moorefield

Michael Moorfield enjoyed doing puzzles with his wife, Mary, bird watching, and working in the yard, especially tending to his plants.
Obituaries

Thomas Howard Shepherd

Tom Shepherd was a member of the American Legion, a member and past president of the Lions Club and a member of the Fruitland Park Historical Society. He also served the community as a Fruitland Park City Commissioner from 1980-1982 and served as mayor from 1982-1986.
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more