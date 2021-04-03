Kaitlynn D’Alfonso, 26, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

She was born on April 7, 1994 in Grayling, Michigan to Vincent and Deeanne D’Alfonso. Kaitlynn is survived by her parents; brother, Nicholas D’Alfonso; sister, Emily D’Alfonso; grandmother, Helene Dalphonse; many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, April 6th, 2:00pm at Oxford Assembly of God, 12114 US Hwy 301 Oxford, FL 34484. Pastor Derrel Strickland will be presiding.