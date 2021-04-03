Saturday, April 3, 2021
Kaitlynn D’Alfonso

Staff Report

Kaitlynn D’Alfonso, 26, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

She was born on April 7, 1994 in Grayling, Michigan to Vincent and Deeanne D’Alfonso. Kaitlynn is survived by her parents; brother, Nicholas D’Alfonso; sister, Emily D’Alfonso; grandmother, Helene Dalphonse; many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, April 6th, 2:00pm at Oxford Assembly of God, 12114 US Hwy 301 Oxford, FL 34484. Pastor Derrel Strickland will be presiding.

Obituaries

Arthur “Art” Lavallee

Art Lavallee moved to The Villages 18 years ago and was active in pickleball, golf and softball, where he was a player and later a coach.  Living at The Villages gave him the happiest years of his life. 
Obituaries

Douglas Duaine Whitmer

Doug Whitmer was recruited by the Coast Guard at the age of 17 to attend their academy after a very impressive high school swimming career. He served 27 years in the service after graduating from the academy.
Obituaries

Stephen (Steve) P. Tremblay

Steve Tremblay's passion and expertise was classic cars, as an owner, enthusiast, and appraiser. His favorite pastime was working on one of his classic cars, attending local car shows to admire those of others, and creating “stated-value” appraisals for classic car owners.
Obituaries

Michael H. Moorefield

Michael Moorfield enjoyed doing puzzles with his wife, Mary, bird watching, and working in the yard, especially tending to his plants.
Obituaries

Thomas Howard Shepherd

Tom Shepherd was a member of the American Legion, a member and past president of the Lions Club and a member of the Fruitland Park Historical Society. He also served the community as a Fruitland Park City Commissioner from 1980-1982 and served as mayor from 1982-1986.
Obituaries

Maddalena Pizzo

Maddalena Pizzo volunteered as an usher at the art center in Escondido, California, and she helped with Operation Shoebox in the Villages. Everyone who met her was gifted with a memory of an exceptionally beautiful, driven, strong, independent lady.
Obituaries

Ronald Harry Proodian

Ron Proodian had a passion for Corvettes, mentoring both children and adults, and supporting local restaurants, where he befriend staff and patrons alike. He will be remembered most for his quick wit, infectious smile, calming demeanor, wisdom, and generosity.
