No more Coca-Cola

To the Editor:

When I visit the grocery store to buy soda, I’m confronted with the decision (Coke or Pepsi). With the recent decision by Coke, to boycott Georgia over sound election policy, the choice has been made for me. Delta may be more of a problem, if they weren’t such a pathetic airline. The last time I flew them, I upgraded to First Class. Boy, was that a waste of money! The coach in most airlines seemed to me to be a good as Delta’s First Class. But that’s just one man’s opinion. You judge for yourself.

I can only hope that the Conservatives, who hate Progressive ” cancel culture,” will apply the same rules to Delta & Coke. Perhaps losing potentially 75 million prospective customers will wake these CEOs.

The same thing should apply to Hollywood.

Wake up, America!

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp