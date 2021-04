Members of the SeaBreeze Potters are gearing up for their annual Spring Pottery Show & Sale.

The event will be held Saturday, April 10 from 8-11:30 a.m. at the SeaBreeze Recreation Center. Members will be displaying and selling their hand-built and wheel-thrown clay creations. The group also will have selected items available and profits will benefit a local charity.

For more information, contact Jo Magram at jomagram8859@gmail.com or call (845) 807-7489.