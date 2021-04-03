Villager among ‘Happy Hikers’ who share friendship while conquering National Parks

In 1993, they hiked Glacier National Park, then Acadia in 1994. Mount Rainier in 1997 and Cape Breton Highlands National Park in Nova Scotia in 2017. In between, they’ve hiked more than a dozen National Parks and mountain areas. The women call themselves The Happy Hikers.

Over the past 29 years, the Happy Hikers have overcome mountains, travel glitches, medevacs and family tragedies together.

“Our goal is to have fun on the trail enjoying our friendship,” says Happy Hiker Cleo Simon, who lives in the Legacy Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow. “We try to follow the Golden Rule and go with the flow – uphill, up the mountain.”

Although there have been additional hikers over the years, the core group of five: Simon, Betsy Campbell, Nancy Humphrey, Nancy Fetzer and Laurie Chandley are the current leaders.

Of course, as with any close group, they’ve adopted “hiking names” along the way.

Betsy Campbell became “Cloudsplitter” because she was usually in the lead and first to emerge from the cloud tops on the way up the mountain. She lives in Southwest Florida.

Laurie Chandley, known as “Blueridgebelle,” lives in North Carolina and is the daughter of Maurene Miller, one of the original Hikers.

Nancy Fetzer, Betsy Campbell’s sister, joined the group in 1993 and became known as “Runswithdogs” because of her love of dogs and running. She has lived in many parts of the United States.

“Thunderfoot,” aka Nancy Humphrey, has been with the Happy Hikers since 1992, so named because the other hikers could hear her approaching even though she might still be out of sight. A retired teacher, she lives in Central Florida.

The final member of the core group, Simon, received the name of “Runningbehind” because that is her usual position on the way up the mountains they hike.

The beginnings of the group were inauspicious. Betsy Campbell had moved to Florida and was looking for a tennis club. Cleo Simon and her husband, Ed, ran a tennis club in Punta Gorda. Cleo and Betsy became friends and added two other women who enjoyed hiking. During the first trip, a sort of how-do-you-like-me-so-far tour in 1992, the four visited Boston and hiked mountains in New Hampshire.

Everyone agreed that they had had fun and wanted to do it again. The second trip, in 1993, was to Glacier National Park in Montana. More hiker-friends were added for some trips. They lost some hiker sisters along the way. Doris Graham (a Guam native and lifelong friend of Cleo’s from her early days of teaching on the island), and Cleo’s sister, Maurene, both passed away. Catherine Terburgh, a family nurse practitioner who worked in the Florida Everglades, joined the group.

Over the years, the Happy Hikers became “famous” for their outfits – very bright shirts topped by floppy and much-decorated pink hats. Asked if the hats were in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness, the ever-practical Cleo Simon says, “Yes. Also, they were on sale.”

They added neon green, yellow and purple shirts – a different color for each day.

“The coordinated outfits made us stand out on the trail and we all hiked at a different pace. So eventually, we’d be spread out all over the trail,” Simon notes. “Some of us, not me, would be on the way down while the others were still going up. Other hikers would report on our progress to the rest of the group.”

People along their path learned that the power of five women in pink hats is not to be underestimated.

The Million Dollar Bar in Jackson Hole was closed when the group arrived. But they still had a drink at the bar thanks to some persuasive and productive conversations with the staff.

The pandemic put a halt to their travels, so they decided to write a book about their adventures with each hiker contributing chapters on 17 different trips. Betsy Campbell coordinated the writing and the book, “Mountains Along Our Path,” was published by Hallard Press in late 2020. It is available on Amazon in both print and ebook versions.

Getting along, in close proximity, for a week or more at a time can be challenging, Simon admits. She cites a story from one trip where, after a long day, one of the group wanted to visit a telephone museum because her father’s career had been in the industry. The rest agreed to go – reluctantly.

“It turned out to be fantastic,” Simon recalls. “The lady who gave the tour was great. It was one of the highlights.”

The secret to getting along in a group like this, she says, is maintaining a sense of humor, respecting everyone and their differences and needs, and sharing a common love of nature and the outdoors.

“Mind you,” Simon continues with a smile, “Most of the big conversations took place at mealtimes and they could get loud and boisterous.”

John W Prince is a writer and Villager. For more information visit www.HallardPress.com. If you know of someone with a “good story and a good book,” contact him at John@HallardPress.com.