Villager’s son facing child porn charges won’t be allowed to attend school online

Meta Minton

Kevin Clark

A Villager’s adult son arrested last year on child pornography charges won’t be allowed to attend school online.

Last month, 29-year-old Kevin Paul Clark received word that he has been admitted to the computer science program at Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Clark, who was arrested Dec. 3 at his mother’s home at 914 Privett Drive in the Village of Pine Ridge, remains free on $34,000 bond. Conditions of his bond call for no internet access, no access to devices capable of accessing the internet and no access to juveniles. 

Judge Heidi Davis has denied a motion from Clark’s attorney which would have allowed his client the opportunity to pursue his online degree.

A tip was received in September from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone was uploading images depicting the sexual exploitation of a child. The Internet Protocol address was traced to the CenturyLink account at the home in the Fruitland Park section of The Villages.

A female FDLE agent led the investigation, arriving at the home and making contact with Clark, who said he had been residing at the home since Sept. 16. He said he is on reserve status with the U.S. Air Force. The New York native admitted he “just happened to come across” digital images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children, according to the arrest report from FDLE. He denied uploading images.

A forensic preview of Clark’s phone and computer turned up 17 child pornography files. The images included girls ranging in age from 8 to 12.

