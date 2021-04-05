Hairdresser jailed after disturbance at Spanish Springs nightspot

A hairdresser was jailed after a disturbance at a popular nightspot at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Lady Lake police were called at 1:25 a.m. Saturday to Margarita Republic after 32-year-old Jessica Thurber of Lady Lake began threatening people at the bar, according to an arrest report. The bartender asked that the hair stylist be removed from the premises. Thurber refused to leave and pulled away from officers when they attempted to detain her. She continued yelling and “being belligerent” and refused efforts to place her in a patrol car.

The New York native was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest and trespassing. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.