Intoxicated man arrested after thrown out of popular bar at Brownwood

An intoxicated man was arrested after he was thrown out of a bar at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Sean Patrick Watkins, 37, who lives at the PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood, had gotten into verbal arguments with “multiple people” at the bar at City Fire, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He was also using vulgarity.

Watkins “was stumbling around and was unable to walk in a straight line, barely able to walk by himself,” the arresting officer wrote in the report. The bar manager told law enforcement that Watkins needed “to be removed from the premises.”

The police officer called a cab for Watkins. While he was being walked to the cab, Watkins became “hostile” toward the police officer.

“The defendant attempted to run away from me and in the process, stumbled and fell to the ground,” the officer said in the report.

The New Jersey native resisted efforts to handcuff him.

He was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $250 bond.

Last year, Watkins was intoxicated when he was arrested at City Fire at Lake Sumter Landing, from which he had been previously banned.