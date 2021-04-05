Monday, April 5, 2021
Villager arrested after allegedly damaging woman’s car in handicapped parking

Meta Minton

John Kevin Lawless
John Kevin Lawless

A Villager was arrested after allegedly damaging a woman’s car parked in a handicapped parking spot at Brownwood Paddock Square.

The woman parked her golf cart behind City Fire at about 8 p.m. March 24 and “took a photograph of the golf cart because of its close proximity to her car in the event her vehicle was damaged,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

About 90 minutes later she returned to the parking lot and found her car had been “keyed” on the front fender, door and hood. The damage was estimated at $1,000. The incident was caught on video surveillance. The man who damaged the woman’s vehicle left the scene in golf cart that had decals with the names “John” and “Jane.”

The investigation led deputies to the home of 64-year-old John Kevin Lawless at 3918 East Torch Lake Drive in the Village of Antrim Dells. When a deputy arrived on the scene this past Thursday, the golf cart that was captured on video surveillance was spotted in the garage.

The Honolulu, Hawaii native was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.

