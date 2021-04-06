Barbara A. LaRue (80) of Fruitland Park, FL passed away at Cornerstone Hospice House in the Villages, FL, April 3, 2021. She was born September 4, 1940 in Miami, FL.

Barbara is survived by her children, Jim LaRue (Joy) of Cleveland, TN, Kathy Burton (Tim) of Fruitland Park, FL and Sharon McDaniel (Tom) of Fruitland Park, FL. She was also blessed with grandchildren Kelly Gregor, Michael McDaniel, Clayton McDaniel, Austin McDaniel, Ashton LaRue, Liam LaRue and Anna LaRue as well as great-grandchildren Callan Gregor and Ian Gregor. She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. LaRue, her parents Thomas Jefferson Wood and Jewel Myrtice Martin, her sister Mary Louise Hutchinson and her brother John Wood.

Barbara loved to serve others. She demonstrated that through many year of volunteering at her church and also baking and cooking meals for others. She strived to learn family favorites, which she did not always get right, but her heart of giving was evident. Her sense of humor was enjoyed throughout her life. She loved gardening. She also took great pleasure in loving her grandchildren. She has left many memories and will be sorely missed.

A graveside service will be at the Shiloh Cemetery in Fruitland Park, FL on Wednesday, April 7 at 11:00 AM. Pastor John Schneck will officiate.