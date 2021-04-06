Pickup truck disappears from gas pump after owner steps into Wawa

By Meta Minton

Josh Brady Chancey
Josh Brady Chancey

A pickup truck disappeared from a gas pump after the truck’s owner stepped into Wawa.

The owner of the red 2005 Ford F-150 parked the truck at Pump 14 at about 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Wawa at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466 in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When he emerged from the store, he found the truck was missing. He told police he left the keys in the ignition.

Several area agencies were advised of the stolen vehicle and provided with a description. The truck was spotted at 5:17 p.m. in Fruitland Park.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Josh Brady Chaney of Lady Lake. He was arrested on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Chaney was arrested in 2018 in the theft of copper wire from a property near The Villages. He was arrested again later that same year after showing up at a woman’s home on Eagle’s Nest Road in Fruitland Park.

Headlines

New retail plaza will be constructed in Villages of Southern Oaks

News
Another retail plaza is on the drawing boards for the Villages of Southern Oaks along Warm Springs Avenue. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more

Leaders send message to Tallahassee about seizing authority from local officials

News
Lady Lake leaders are sending a message to Tallahassee about efforts to take authority away from local officials.
Read more

Florida among five states with nearly half of all new COVID-19 cases

Health
A new study showed that Florida is among five states that comprise an overwhelming percentage of the nation’s new Coronavirus cases.
Read more

Headlines

New retail plaza will be constructed in Villages of Southern Oaks

News
Another retail plaza is on the drawing boards for the Villages of Southern Oaks along Warm Springs Avenue. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more

Leaders send message to Tallahassee about seizing authority from local officials

News
Lady Lake leaders are sending a message to Tallahassee about efforts to take authority away from local officials.
Read more

Florida among five states with nearly half of all new COVID-19 cases

Health
A new study showed that Florida is among five states that comprise an overwhelming percentage of the nation’s new Coronavirus cases.
Read more

Pickup truck disappears from gas pump after owner steps into Wawa

Crime
A pickup truck disappeared from a gas pump after the truck’s owner stepped into Wawa.
Read more

Lady Lake commissioners approve plan for new car wash

News
Lady Lake commissioners have approved a plan for a new car wash on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
Read more

Speeding teen driver nabbed with cocaine on Rolling Acres Road 

Crime
A speeding teenage driver on Rolling Acres Road was arrested with cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Lakeside Landings has golf cart access to The Villages

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that realtors are selling homes in Lakeside Landings in Oxford for cheaper costs and telling that community they have golf cart access into The Villages.
Read more

It’s getting very difficult to get a tee time

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Polo Ridge resident argues it’s getting tough to get a tee time with all of the residents from the south invading the executive golf courses.
Read more

Illegal youth entering the United States

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Pennecamp resident weighs in on the young people crossing America’s southern border and what their futures hold. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more