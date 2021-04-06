Pickup truck disappears from gas pump after owner steps into Wawa

A pickup truck disappeared from a gas pump after the truck’s owner stepped into Wawa.

The owner of the red 2005 Ford F-150 parked the truck at Pump 14 at about 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Wawa at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466 in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When he emerged from the store, he found the truck was missing. He told police he left the keys in the ignition.

Several area agencies were advised of the stolen vehicle and provided with a description. The truck was spotted at 5:17 p.m. in Fruitland Park.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Josh Brady Chaney of Lady Lake. He was arrested on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Chaney was arrested in 2018 in the theft of copper wire from a property near The Villages. He was arrested again later that same year after showing up at a woman’s home on Eagle’s Nest Road in Fruitland Park.