62-year-old Del Webb Spruce Creeker with sordid legal past back behind bars

By Larry D. Croom

Pamela Annetta Turner
A Del Webb Spruce Creek woman with a troubled legal past is behind bars in the Marion County Jail after she was caught driving with an expired license tag.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy stopped 62-year-old Pamela Annetta Turner in the 3000 block of S. Pine Avenue after running her tag number and finding out that her license was suspended. She told the deputy she knew of the suspension and when asked if there were any “pipes” in the vehicle, she said there were two, a sheriff’s office report states.

After being read her rights, Turner admitted the pipes were hers and she used them for smoking crack cocaine. The deputy ran a computer check on her license that showed:

  • Nov. 12, 2020: License revoked for 180 days for driving under the influence.
  • Dec. 23, 2020: License suspended;
  • Feb. 18: License revoked for five years for driving under the influence;
  • Feb. 19: Convicted of driving while license suspended; and
  • Feb. 24: License canceled indefinitely.

The deputy then searched Turner’s vehicle and located a glass pipe in the center console and another one in her purse attached to a plastic bottle, as well as a metal push rod, several pieces of Brillo pad and another glass pipe. The deputy field-tested the pipe in the center console and it came back positive for cocaine, the report says.

Turner, who lives at 8620 S.E. 141st Pl. in Del Webb Spruce Creek, was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of drug equipment. She was being held on $11,000 bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Turner is no stranger to the Marion County legal system. In December 2020 she was arrested after a sheriff’s deputy spotted her vehicle weaving back and forth and remaining at a stoplight after it turned green. She struggled through field sobriety exercises and after she was placed under arrest, deputies found two plastic bottles with holes in the bottom of them and a white residue on the inside, a glass container with several pieces of burnt Brillo Pads and glass pipe “commonly used to smoke crack,” a report says.

Turner also was arrested in September 2020 after allegedly running a stop sign while leaving the Queen’s Garden Resort motel in Ocala. She told the sheriff’s deputy who stopped her that she had a pipe she used to smoke crack inside her purse and had consumed a small bottle of liquor and a strawberry-type mixed drink, a report states.

Turner also said she had smoked crack cocaine about 45 minutes before being stopped and she was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and possession and/or use of drug equipment, a report says.

