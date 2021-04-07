Amenity Authority Committee member resigns due to health reasons

A member of the Amenity Authority Committee has resigned due to health reasons.

Lowell Barker, who has represented the Lady Lake/Lake County district for the ACC, was not at Wednesday’s meeting at Savannah Center when the announcement was made of his decision to step down.

Barker was first elected in 2014 to the AAC, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466 in The Villages.

Barker also served as vice chairman of the AAC. Carl Bell, who represents Community Development District 1 on the AAC, was chosen to serve as the new vice chairman.

The Town of Lady Lake will be appointing a replacement for Barker.