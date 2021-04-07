Embattled quarterback still has a job in the NFL

To the Editor:

It has come to my attention that the 22nd woman has come forward, accusing the Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson of sexual harassment and assault. As of this writing he still has a job in the “NFL.” I have also heard that he is going to team up with Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who I think is ahead in the assault race, for a “Killer Diller” dance act. Like the Broadway show “Chicago.” The only venue large enough that is available, and can handle the anticipated crowd, is the Major League Ball Park in Atlanta Georgia. To atone for his comments on “Voter Registration” and the anticipated loss of $100 million dollars to the Georgia economy. The CEO of Delta Airlines, has offered to fly the “super stars” for free to the stadium. The only thing he “requires” is a valid form of “identification” to board the plane.

Len Boczkowski

Village of Palo Alto