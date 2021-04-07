Embattled quarterback still has a job in the NFL

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It has come to my attention that the 22nd woman has come forward, accusing the Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson of sexual harassment and assault. As of this writing he still has a job in the “NFL.” I have also heard that he is going to team up with Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who I think is ahead in the assault race, for a “Killer Diller” dance act.  Like the Broadway show “Chicago.”  The only venue large enough that is available, and can handle the anticipated crowd, is the Major League Ball Park in Atlanta Georgia. To atone for his comments on “Voter Registration” and the anticipated loss of $100 million dollars to the Georgia economy. The CEO of Delta Airlines, has offered to fly the “super stars” for free to the stadium.  The only thing he “requires” is a valid form of “identification”  to board the plane.

Len Boczkowski
Village of Palo Alto

 

New retail plaza will be constructed in Villages of Southern Oaks

News
Another retail plaza is on the drawing boards for the Villages of Southern Oaks along Warm Springs Avenue. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Leaders send message to Tallahassee about seizing authority from local officials

News
Lady Lake leaders are sending a message to Tallahassee about efforts to take authority away from local officials.
Florida among five states with nearly half of all new COVID-19 cases

Health
A new study showed that Florida is among five states that comprise an overwhelming percentage of the nation’s new Coronavirus cases.
Pickup truck disappears from gas pump after owner steps into Wawa

Crime
A pickup truck disappeared from a gas pump after the truck’s owner stepped into Wawa.
Lady Lake commissioners approve plan for new car wash

News
Lady Lake commissioners have approved a plan for a new car wash on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
Speeding teen driver nabbed with cocaine on Rolling Acres Road 

Crime
A speeding teenage driver on Rolling Acres Road was arrested with cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
The filibuster is not in our Constitution

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident contends it’s time to get rid of the filibuster.
Embattled quarterback still has a job in the NFL

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Palo Alto resident offers his thoughts about an embattled quarterback who still has a job in the NFL. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Lakeside Landings has golf cart access to The Villages

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that realtors are selling homes in Lakeside Landings in Oxford for cheaper costs and telling that community they have golf cart access into The Villages.
