Fuel site management contract approved at $1 million depot bought from Developer

The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a fuel site management contract for a depot purchased last year for $1 million from the Developer.

The VCCDD recently closed on the purchase of 2.35 acres of property located at 8560 NE 44th Drive in Wildwood. The depot previously served as a fueling station for Rainey Construction, which is owned by the Developer. The depot is now to be used as a fueling station for Community Watch vehicles and the District’s “white fleet,” the numerous cars and trucks used by Community Standards, the Recreation Department, Property Management and others.

As a result of that purchase the VCCDD board has agreed to a $3,200 monthly contract with Fleet Energy for fuel site management and delivery of petroleum products at the fuel depot. Fleet Energy will:

· Oversee maintenance of fuel site equipment including, dispensers, storage tanks, tank monitors and meters.

· Manage hardware and software to include programming and maintenance of fleet asset and operator database and software updates.

· Supervise required state and local reporting regulations for storage tank registrations and environmental compliance reporting.

· Oversee fuel supply contracts to include purchasing, transportation and fuel inventory control.

· Provide all labor, materials and permits required to complete items listed in the statement of work.