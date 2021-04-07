Fuel site management contract approved at $1 million depot bought from Developer

By Meta Minton

The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a fuel site management contract for a depot purchased last year for $1 million from the Developer.

The VCCDD recently closed on the purchase of 2.35 acres of property located at 8560 NE 44th Drive in Wildwood. The depot previously served as a fueling station for Rainey Construction, which is owned by the Developer. The depot is now to be used as a fueling station for Community Watch vehicles and the District’s “white fleet,” the numerous cars and trucks used by Community Standards, the Recreation Department, Property Management and others.

The Village Community Development recently purchased this fuel depot for $1 million.

As a result of that purchase the VCCDD board has agreed to a $3,200 monthly contract with Fleet Energy for fuel site management and delivery of petroleum products at the fuel depot. Fleet Energy will:

· Oversee maintenance of fuel site equipment including, dispensers, storage tanks, tank monitors and meters.

· Manage hardware and software to include programming and maintenance of fleet asset and operator database and software updates.

· Supervise required state and local reporting regulations for storage tank registrations and environmental compliance reporting.  

· Oversee fuel supply contracts to include purchasing, transportation and fuel inventory control.

· Provide all labor, materials and permits required to complete items listed in the statement of work. 

