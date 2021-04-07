Herbert Leroy Gibson passed away March 30, 2021. He was born Sept. 3, 1929.
Services will be held Friday, April 23, 2021 at 11:00am, Community United Methodist Church, 309 College Ave, Fruitland Park, Fl. 34731.
Herbert Leroy Gibson passed away March 30, 2021. He was born Sept. 3, 1929.
Services will be held Friday, April 23, 2021 at 11:00am, Community United Methodist Church, 309 College Ave, Fruitland Park, Fl. 34731.
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.