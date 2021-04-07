Joseph L. Reese, 91, of The Villages, Florida, passed from this life, Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Born in Mauch Chunk, PA on April 29, 1929, he was the son of the late Joseph and Ruth Reese. Joe will always be remembered as friendly, loved by all who met him, and an all-around great guy. Joe enjoyed golfing, bowling, and skiing. He retired from Phelps Dodge Corporation in New York City and served in the U.S. Navy on board the USS Johnston.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Reese, and sister, Janet Duffy. He is survived by his nephews, Jeffrey and Christopher Nekrasz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 8:30 am, located at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Pl, Lady Lake, FL 32159. Committal service with military honors will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in honor of Joe to Southwest Reservation Aid or the Salvation Army.