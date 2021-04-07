Patricia Ann Harrison

Patricia Ann Harrison
Patricia Ann Harrison

Patricia Ann Harrison, age 90, of Summerfield, FL, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Lady Lake Specialty Care, Lady Lake, FL. She was the loving wife of Edward E Harrison for 69 years.

Patricia was born September 21, 1930 in Cortland, NY, a daughter of the late Harold and Helen Wood. She was a member of the graduating class of 1952 from The Rochester Institute of Technology with an Associate in Arts Degree.

In 1952 she married USMC Sgt. Edward Harrison, whom she had known in kindergarten. They raised 3 boys while living on base in Parris Island, Camp Lejeune, and her favorite, 29 Palms. Pat and Ed retired from active service in 1968 and relocated to Winter Park, FL. Here they enjoyed being members of the Congregational Church, square dancing, and RV traveling. Pat always sewed her own clothes, refinished heirloom furniture, and created a wedding cake business with Ed’s help.

In 1998 they retired to Summerfield, FL where they became active members of the Marion County Honor Guard. She loved her Marine family.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Edward, and sons Joel Harrison, James Harrison, his wife, Sandra Harrison, and daughter-in-law, Michelle Harrison, all of Summerfield, FL. She has 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Raymond Wood and sister, Meryl Schartau. She was predeceased by her son, Jeffre Harrison.

A memorial service will be held at the Willows at Wildwood on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL.

