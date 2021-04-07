Vast expansion of The Villages eating up tee times

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I agree with all those residents who have been here before the expansion south of State Road 44 and are complaining about getting tee times closer to home.

Our group used to be able to get tee times on the courses around 466A but now find ourselves having to travel north of 466. We do not accept requests of anyone with more than three tee times the prior week. We have been doing the same for many years and the only difference that we are aware of is the vast expansion going on, including higher density housing. The golfing amenities are far lagging the population growth that the Developer keeps shoving in our faces in his newspaper.

When did retirement communities concern themselves with becoming bigger than anyone else? How can the Developer maintain the ratio of golf courses to residents if he keeps stacking new residents atop of each other and not adding the appropriate number of golf courses. The only answers we seem to get is that new courses are coming. That may be correct but the people are already here. In olden days we even had occasion to play 18 holes on separate, attached executive golf courses because because the demand was not there yet. I guess we won’t be seeing anything like that again.

Leo Arsenault

Village of Hemingway

Headlines

New retail plaza will be constructed in Villages of Southern Oaks

News
Another retail plaza is on the drawing boards for the Villages of Southern Oaks along Warm Springs Avenue. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more

Leaders send message to Tallahassee about seizing authority from local officials

News
Lady Lake leaders are sending a message to Tallahassee about efforts to take authority away from local officials.
Read more

Florida among five states with nearly half of all new COVID-19 cases

Health
A new study showed that Florida is among five states that comprise an overwhelming percentage of the nation’s new Coronavirus cases.
Read more

Headlines

New retail plaza will be constructed in Villages of Southern Oaks

News
Another retail plaza is on the drawing boards for the Villages of Southern Oaks along Warm Springs Avenue. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more

Leaders send message to Tallahassee about seizing authority from local officials

News
Lady Lake leaders are sending a message to Tallahassee about efforts to take authority away from local officials.
Read more

Florida among five states with nearly half of all new COVID-19 cases

Health
A new study showed that Florida is among five states that comprise an overwhelming percentage of the nation’s new Coronavirus cases.
Read more

Pickup truck disappears from gas pump after owner steps into Wawa

Crime
A pickup truck disappeared from a gas pump after the truck’s owner stepped into Wawa.
Read more

Lady Lake commissioners approve plan for new car wash

News
Lady Lake commissioners have approved a plan for a new car wash on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
Read more

Speeding teen driver nabbed with cocaine on Rolling Acres Road 

Crime
A speeding teenage driver on Rolling Acres Road was arrested with cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Vast expansion of The Villages eating up tee times

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident describes the difficulty in getting a tee time in The Villages due to the vast expansion south of State Road 44.
Read more

The filibuster is not in our Constitution

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident contends it’s time to get rid of the filibuster.
Read more

Embattled quarterback still has a job in the NFL

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Palo Alto resident offers his thoughts about an embattled quarterback who still has a job in the NFL. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos