Vast expansion of The Villages eating up tee times

I agree with all those residents who have been here before the expansion south of State Road 44 and are complaining about getting tee times closer to home.

Our group used to be able to get tee times on the courses around 466A but now find ourselves having to travel north of 466. We do not accept requests of anyone with more than three tee times the prior week. We have been doing the same for many years and the only difference that we are aware of is the vast expansion going on, including higher density housing. The golfing amenities are far lagging the population growth that the Developer keeps shoving in our faces in his newspaper.

When did retirement communities concern themselves with becoming bigger than anyone else? How can the Developer maintain the ratio of golf courses to residents if he keeps stacking new residents atop of each other and not adding the appropriate number of golf courses. The only answers we seem to get is that new courses are coming. That may be correct but the people are already here. In olden days we even had occasion to play 18 holes on separate, attached executive golf courses because because the demand was not there yet. I guess we won’t be seeing anything like that again.

Leo Arsenault

Village of Hemingway