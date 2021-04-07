Woman reports $450 in cash stolen from her car at Circle K

A suspect has been arrested after a woman reported $450 in cash was stolen from her car parked at a local Circle K.

The woman said she parked her black Toyota at about 9 p.m. Monday at the Circle K at 100 W. Miller Street, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She had four $100 bills and a $50 bill underneath her driver’s license and debit card in the cupholder of the vehicle. When she returned to her car, she found the money had vanished.

The woman contacted law enforcement and reported that the suspect left behind a brown leather wallet that contained two Food Stamp cards as well as a Geico insurance card for a Hyundai automobile issued to 59-year-old Robin Sue Edson of Fruitland Park. Edson’s skinny build and distinct Mohawk haircut were noted on surveillance footage which showed her entering the woman’s car, the report said.

While an officer was on the scene at the Circle K, Edson returned to look for her wallet. Edson told police that she entered the woman’s vehicle by mistake, thinking it was her own.

Edson was arrested on charges of burglary and theft. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.