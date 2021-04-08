Arthur Rocco Dalessandro, 82 of The Villages, FL, was surrounded by his immediate family as he passed peacefully into eternal life on April 2, 2021.

A native of New York, Arthur moved his young family to Kendall Park, NJ in 1967 and then later to Southern California in 1973. For over forty years, he was a true and trusted professional working as a senior executive in the Life Insurance/ Pensions industry. In his retirement, he relocated to The Villages, FL in 2007.

Arthur is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 59 years, Arlene Dalessandro, his children Arthur & wife Angela, Jeffrey & his wife Andrea, Nancy (Luxon) & husband Kevin, and his beautiful grandchildren Amanda, Sarah (Luxon), Katherine, Arthur, Ryan (Luxon), Lilliana who were his absolute pride and joy.

Throughout his lifetime, he was devoted to his faith serving as an Alter-Boy in youth, a Eucharistic Minister, and an active member in the Knights of Columbus. He was a committed man of service, serving as a medic in the U.S. Army’s National Guard. After his service to the Army, he continued serving his local community as a volunteer Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in New Jersey. His devotion to service continued throughout his adult life, always being there to offer helping hands to those in need.

Arthur loved spending time outdoors with his wife, family and friends visiting the many beautiful beaches and sites, as well as, feeding his passion for the game of golf.

A service will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church located at 5323 E County Road 462, Wildwood, FL 34785 on Wednesday, April 14, at 10:30 A.M. (PH) 352-330-0220.