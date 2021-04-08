DUI suspect arrested after rollover crash sends him to Leesburg hospital

By Meta Minton

Daniel Alfred Saddington
Daniel Alfred Saddington

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after a rollover crash sent him to Leesburg Regional Medical Center.

Daniel Alfred Saddington, 26, of Williston, was at the wheel of a black pickup truck at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday when he went speeding past Lady Lake police officers who were conducting a traffic stop. The officers then heard the sound of a crash in the vicinity of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Eagles Nest Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers found Saddington trapped in his truck, which had rolled over. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital in Leesburg.

While he was at the hospital, Saddington became “combative with hospital staff” and attempted to leave, the report said. He fell forward and struck a wall in his hospital room. He had to be restrained by hospital staff. It was apparent he had been drinking.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to sign a citation. Upon his release from the hospital, the New Jersey native was booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,500 bond.

One more local COVID-19 fatality as Florida tops 2.1 million cases of deadly virus

Health
One more local resident has succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 2.1 million cumulative cases of the virus and reported an increase Thursday of more than 7,900 new positive test results.
Read more

Residents complain about poor lighting at Chitty Chatty Bridge

News
Village of Chitty Chatty residents are worried that poor lighting at the golf cart bridge over State Road 44 could be dangerous if not addressed.
Read more

Questions continue to surround formation of PWAC II south of State Road 44

News
Questions continue to surround the proposed formation of the Project Wide Advisory Committee II south of State Road 44.
Read more

Resident tells CDD 7 supervisors she's unhappy about board's direction

News
A resident of Community Development District 7 spoke out Thursday before the board of supervisors about her displeasure with the board's direction on its relationship with the Project Wide Advisory Committee and changing legal counsel.
Read more

DUI suspect arrested after rollover crash sends him to Leesburg hospital

Crime
A drunk driving suspect was arrested after a rollover crash sent him to Leesburg Regional Medical Center.
Read more

John Bartram DAR Chapter to welcome expert in restoration of waterways

News
The John Bartram Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution is preparing to hear from an expert in environmental conservation and practices to reduce or reverse damage to waterways.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Sumter County ambulance service should be investigated

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Hemingway resident is concerned about ambulance service in Sumter County. She shares a letter she wrote to Sumter County commissioners.
Read more

Lack of golf courses down south

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Summerhill resident points out that the Developer has been constructing homes down south before building golf courses and that's creating a problem. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more

Vast expansion of The Villages eating up tee times

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident describes the difficulty in getting a tee time in The Villages due to the vast expansion south of State Road 44.
Read more
