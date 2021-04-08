DUI suspect arrested after rollover crash sends him to Leesburg hospital

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after a rollover crash sent him to Leesburg Regional Medical Center.

Daniel Alfred Saddington, 26, of Williston, was at the wheel of a black pickup truck at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday when he went speeding past Lady Lake police officers who were conducting a traffic stop. The officers then heard the sound of a crash in the vicinity of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Eagles Nest Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers found Saddington trapped in his truck, which had rolled over. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital in Leesburg.

While he was at the hospital, Saddington became “combative with hospital staff” and attempted to leave, the report said. He fell forward and struck a wall in his hospital room. He had to be restrained by hospital staff. It was apparent he had been drinking.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to sign a citation. Upon his release from the hospital, the New Jersey native was booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,500 bond.