Questions continue to surround formation of PWAC II south of State Road 44

By Meta Minton

Questions continue to surround the proposed formation of the Project Wide Advisory Committee II south of State Road 44.

The original Project Wide Advisory Committee, currently made up of Community Development Districts 5 through 12, has already indicated it would be willing to spin off PWAC II in October 2022, providing all of PWAC’s original members are in agreement.

CDD 12 supervisors, who got the ball rolling on PWAC II earlier this year, received an updated presentation on the proposed spinoff Thursday afternoon at their board meeting at Everglades Recreation Center. You can see the presentation at this link: PW-South_of_SR44_March_2021_presentation_-_agenda

Supervisor David Robbins noted that at least in the beginning, the “parent” board would be the Sumter Landing Community Development District. The original PWAC serves in an advisory capacity and all of the power rests with the Sumter Landing board.

Robbins wanted to know whether PWAC II would operate in the same advisory capacity.

“Sumter Landing will make the decisions?” he asked.

He also wanted to know if the Lake Sumter Landing board would be replaced by a new parent board once a new commercial center, and presumably a new commercial board, would be formed south of State Road 44.

Budget Director Barbara Kays said the belief is there will be a new commercial district and board formed south of State Road 44.

District Counsel Mark Brionez said much will be determined by the language of the new PWAC II agreement.

“Everything will depend on the specifics of the agreement. We don’t have an agreement yet,” he said.

