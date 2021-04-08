Resident tells CDD 7 supervisors she’s unhappy about board’s direction

By Meta Minton

A resident of Community Development District 7 spoke out Thursday before the board of supervisors about her displeasure with the board’s direction on its relationship with the Project Wide Advisory Committee and changing legal counsel.

Joan Brown of the Village of Bonita said she and her husband moved to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown in 2015.

“We are enthusiastic about the upkeep of The Villages,” she said.

She said she has grown concerned about CDD 7’s relationship with PWAC, which is made up of community development districts south of County Road 466. The aim of PWAC is to pool resources in an effort to avoid catastrophic risks.

“We strongly disagree with your decision to fire the previous legal counsel,” Brown told the supervisors.

CDD 7 supervisors decided to end their relationship with previous counsel Brionez & Brionez after attorney Mark Brionez reported a conflict of interest when it comes to PWAC. He also represents the other CDDs which make up PWAC. The board recruited Tallahassee firm Hopping Green & Sams, knowing that the move could be more costly.

Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti told Brown the supervisors had no other choice. He said it was Brionez & Brizonez that revealed the conflict of interest.

“We were caught in the middle, because we had a law firm that said they can’t represent us when it comes to this issue,” Vicenti said. “Why we would pay a lawyer that can’t represent 50 percent of our issues?”

PWAC makes up about 50 percent of CDD 7’s annual budget.

At the same time, CDD 7 supervisors are growing impatient with their unfilled requests to determine their return on investment when it comes to PWAC. CDD 7’s most recent PWAC budget commitment was about $1.3 million. Supervisors want to know how much CDD 7 is getting in return.

“In my opinion, that number is not going to be even close to $1.3 million,” Vicenti said.

Supervisor Bill Von Dohlen pointed out that the Sumter Landing Community Development District’s PWAC contribution was $103,865. He was reminded that PWAC allocations are based on accessible acreage.

Headlines

One more local COVID-19 fatality as Florida tops 2.1 million cases of deadly virus

Health
One more local resident has succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 2.1 million cumulative cases of the virus and reported an increase Thursday of more than 7,900 new positive test results.
Read more

Residents complain about poor lighting at Chitty Chatty Bridge

News
Village of Chitty Chatty residents are worried that poor lighting at the golf cart bridge over State Road 44 could be dangerous if not addressed.
Read more

Questions continue to surround formation of PWAC II south of State Road 44

News
Questions continue to surround the proposed formation of the Project Wide Advisory Committee II south of State Road 44.
Read more

Headlines

One more local COVID-19 fatality as Florida tops 2.1 million cases of deadly virus

Health
One more local resident has succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 2.1 million cumulative cases of the virus and reported an increase Thursday of more than 7,900 new positive test results.
Read more

Residents complain about poor lighting at Chitty Chatty Bridge

News
Village of Chitty Chatty residents are worried that poor lighting at the golf cart bridge over State Road 44 could be dangerous if not addressed.
Read more

Questions continue to surround formation of PWAC II south of State Road 44

News
Questions continue to surround the proposed formation of the Project Wide Advisory Committee II south of State Road 44.
Read more

Resident tells CDD 7 supervisors she’s unhappy about board’s direction

News
A resident of Community Development District 7 spoke out Thursday before the board of supervisors about her displeasure with the board’s direction on its relationship with the Project Wide Advisory Committee and changing legal counsel.
Read more

DUI suspect arrested after rollover crash sends him to Leesburg hospital

Crime
A drunk driving suspect was arrested after a rollover crash sent him to Leesburg Regional Medical Center.
Read more

John Bartram DAR Chapter to welcome expert in restoration of waterways

News
The John Bartram Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution is preparing to hear from an expert in environmental conservation and practices to reduce or reverse damage to waterways.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Sumter County ambulance service should be investigated

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Hemingway resident is concerned about ambulance service in Sumter County. She shares a letter she wrote to Sumter County commissioners.
Read more

Lack of golf courses down south

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Summerhill resident points out that the Developer has been constructing homes down south before building golf courses and that’s creating a problem. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more

Vast expansion of The Villages eating up tee times

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident describes the difficulty in getting a tee time in The Villages due to the vast expansion south of State Road 44.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos