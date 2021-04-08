Sumter sheriff seeks help in nabbing Oxford catalytic converter thief

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a bandit who stole at least one catalytic converter in Oxford recently.

The suspect shown above entered the property at Exceptional Electric on E. County Road 466 on March 28 at about 4 a.m. He is accused of cutting the catalytic converter off a company vehicle and leaving with it, a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office report states.

The thief appears to be a white male with a thin build, short dark hair and a receding hairline. He was wearing dark shoes, pants and a hoodie with either short sleeves or the sleeves pulled up. He also was in possession of what appeared to be a cordless reciprocating saw, the report says.

In addition, deputies say, a similar catalytic converter theft occurred around the same time approximately two miles away on U.S. 301 in Oxford. Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Binegar at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).