Wildwood Wildcat Boosters selling discount cards to help fund student groups

Members of the Wildwood Middle High School Boosters will be selling discount cards at two locations to help two of the groups at the school with expenses.

The $10 cards offer significant discounts to 35 merchants and restaurants and are valid through the end of the year.

The boosters group will be at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Trailwinds Village on Saturday, April 10 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. to raise money for the track team. The team is having an excellent season but is facing significant expenses and has few opportunities to raise funds, boosters say.

Boosters also will be at the Farmer’s Market in Brownwood on June 10 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. to raise money for the National Honor Society. The students must raise their own funds to join the national organization, plus pay for their own stoles and sashes that drape over their shoulders when they receive the honor. The students are hopeful they can raise enough money to pay for the yearly expenses or they won’t be able to join the organization.