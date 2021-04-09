A brief history of slippers

There are all kinds of slippers as we know. I have a case of peripheral neuropathy which causes me to wear slippers more than I used to. I wondered about the name “slippers” since if you have neuropathy you don’t want to slip. However, I was assured that it meant that they were easy to slip on and not that they were slippery. I determined that was good, but then I started to wonder as I am wont to do about the history of slippers. Apparently, the slipper goes way back, and they were used as an indoor shoe so that all the dust and dirt from the outside would not be brought into the snug little straw roofed house.

Sultans gave them to the members of the harem to wear indoors. One reason was that they could be slipped off easily when the ladies stepped on expensive Persian carpets. I have always preferred the name Persia over Iran. Do you suppose the Iranians would be better natured if they reverted to the old name and made rugs instead of trying to increase their nuclear bomb supply? To go back to the Sultans, they had another reason to give slippers to their harem members. The slippers were very thin with soft bottoms. That meant that the delicate footed ladies could not make a break for it out the door as the slippers would not be suitable for walking or running on the rough stone streets. If they did try, the guards could capture them easily as they would soon be hobbling and hollering ouch! Life can be difficult in many ways.

However, the most surprising thing I discovered was that the Cinderella story exists in about 500 versions. In all the early ones, the slippers were made of gold or silver not glass. I always wondered how Cinderella got by without breaking them when she was jitter bugging with the Prince. I imagine that even a strenuous line dance might crack a heel or something. Certainly, silver or gold would be easier to mold into a slipper than trying to blow a glass one. Apparently, some nutty translator who didn’t know what he was doing changed it to glass when he was turning the story into English. It’s a darn good thing that he didn’t translate the King Midas tale.

Back in the glory days of old England men were more dandified in their clothing than women. Fancy slippers became the norm among the upper class. They wore them when they smoked and even had them at their clubs. They were often called “smokers”, but the fact is they were still slippers. However, the right pair made the man! Today, we can buy slippers at all different prices. I imagine that somebody has some with precious stones on them – probably with thin soles so a guest doesn’t try to sneak them out on his feet when the owner isn’t looking.

However, the most expensive ones I know about are the red slippers that Judy Garland wore in The Wizard of Oz. In 1988 you could have bought them for a mere $165,000. In 2012 they sold for a nice juicy $2 million.

My slippers were given to me by The Blonde in the House. They do have thick soles!

