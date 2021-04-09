Confused Summerfield woman nabbed on DUI charge after leaving local bar

A Summerfield woman with bloodshot, watery eyes found herself in jail Wednesday night shortly after spending time at a local bar.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted a blue SUV heading south at 70 mph in a 55-mph zone in the 16500 block of U.S. Hwy. 441. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver, later identified as 39-year-old Lynzi Rae Boatright, continued for “an usually long amount of time” before stopping in the 16800 block of S.E. 102nd Avenue in Summerfield, a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy asked Boatright why it took her so long to stop and she said she was “trying to pull over.” The deputy asked Boatwright for her driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance and reported that she shuffled past her license without realizing it, the report says.

After the deputy smelled the odor of an intoxicating beverage, Boatright said she was coming from DJ & Gina’s Lounge, located at 16535 S.E. 99th Ave. in Summerfield, where she had consumed two drinks, the report says.

Boatright, who lives at 13655 S.E. 50th Court in Summerfield, refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she also refused to provide a breath sample to check for blood-alcohol content. She was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and released early Thursday morning on $1,000 bond. Her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.