Fruitland Park woman arrested after alleged attack prompts 911 call

A Fruitland Park woman was arrested after allegedly attacking a man, prompting him to call 911.

Victoria Marie Love Barfield, 35, was taken into custody on a charge of battery at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. At the time of her arrest, Barfield admitted she had lost her temper and struck the man several times. The location of the incident was redacted from the arrest report.

The man said he had been working under a carport when Barfield began to swing at him with her fists. At one point, she had her hand around his neck. She stopped the attack when the man he indicated he was calling 911, the report said.

Barfield was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.