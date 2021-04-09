Fruitland Park woman arrested after alleged attack prompts 911 call

By Meta Minton

Victoria Barfield
Victoria Barfield

A Fruitland Park woman was arrested after allegedly attacking a man, prompting him to call 911.

Victoria Marie Love Barfield, 35, was taken into custody on a charge of battery at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. At the time of her arrest, Barfield admitted she had lost her temper and struck the man several times. The location of the incident was redacted from the arrest report.

The man said he had been working under a carport when Barfield began to swing at him with her fists. At one point, she had her hand around his neck. She stopped the attack when the man he indicated he was calling 911, the report said.

Barfield was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.

Headlines

Official contends aging pipes in The Villages need to be replaced

News
A Community Development District 1 official contends that the numerous water main breaks in The Villages are proof that aging pipes need to be replaced.
Read more

Villager’s adult son arrested after allegedly attacking hospital ER staff

Crime
A Villager’s adult son was arrested after allegedly attacking staff at UF-Health The Villages Hospital.
Read more

Neighbors’ complaints lead to public hearing involving home in The Villages

News
Complaints from neighbors prompted a public hearing Friday concerning the condition of a home in The Villages.
Read more

Headlines

Official contends aging pipes in The Villages need to be replaced

News
A Community Development District 1 official contends that the numerous water main breaks in The Villages are proof that aging pipes need to be replaced.
Read more

Villager’s adult son arrested after allegedly attacking hospital ER staff

Crime
A Villager’s adult son was arrested after allegedly attacking staff at UF-Health The Villages Hospital.
Read more

Neighbors’ complaints lead to public hearing involving home in The Villages

News
Complaints from neighbors prompted a public hearing Friday concerning the condition of a home in The Villages.
Read more

12 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus continues to plague Villages Charter School

Health
Twelve more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida continued to see a post-spring break increase in new cases and the virus reared its head at The Villages Charter School again.
Read more

Crash backs up traffic on Buena Vista Boulevard

News
A crash shortly before 1 p.m. Friday at Buena Vista Boulevard and County Road 466A backed up traffic for at least a half a mile near the intersection.
Read more

4 Summerfield men among those nabbed by specialized drug enforcement unit

Crime
In addition to the accused kingpin of a drug trafficking operation in Summerfield, three other local men also were arrested recently by members of the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

President Biden wants to nominate unabashed gun-grabber

Letters to the Editor
Congressman Daniel Webster, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that President Biden wants to nominate an “unabashed gun-grabber” to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Read more

Filibuster was created to undermine our voice as voters

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager writes that the filibuster was created to undermine our voice as voters.
Read more

Sumter County ambulance service should be investigated

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Hemingway resident is concerned about ambulance service in Sumter County. She shares a letter she wrote to Sumter County commissioners.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos