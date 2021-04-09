President Biden wants to nominate unabashed gun-grabber

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Along with a litany of other Mike Bloomberg supported gun control proposals, President Biden announced he has directed the DOJ to issue rulemakings that will create overnight felons of millions of law-abiding gun owners by redefining what is, and what is not a pistol. The language passed by Congress and signed into law decades ago is clear on this matter. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE) does not have the authority to redefine what is already clearly stated in law.

While I will hold further action until I can review DOJ proposals, I will vigorously oppose any attempt by the Biden Administration and BATFE to subvert the plain language of the law and further infringe on law-abiding American’s Constitutional right to keep and bear arms. 

President Biden also announced the intent to nominate Waco-siege BATFE Agent turned gun-control advocate, David Chipman for the position of BATFE Director.  Mr. Chipman is an unabashed gun-grabber who wants to ban the most commonly owned rifle in the nation. He has also publicly lied about what happened during the botched Waco siege and separately recommended people hide their guns “behind cans of tuna and beef jerky that gets stored in their cabinet.” The BATFE Director must be an individual who will respect our Constitutional rights and focus on getting guns out of the hands of gang members, criminals, or anyone who tries to illegally obtain a firearm.

Congressman Daniel Webster

Water main break disrupts restaurant service at Colony Plaza

News
Restaurants and other businesses at Colony Plaza in The Villages were struggling to cope Friday morning after a water main break prompted a boil water notice.
One more local COVID-19 fatality as Florida tops 2.1 million cases of deadly virus

Health
One more local resident has succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 2.1 million cumulative cases of the virus and reported an increase Thursday of more than 7,900 new positive test results.
Residents complain about poor lighting at Chitty Chatty Bridge

News
Village of Chitty Chatty residents are worried that poor lighting at the golf cart bridge over State Road 44 could be dangerous if not addressed.
Questions continue to surround formation of PWAC II south of State Road 44

News
Questions continue to surround the proposed formation of the Project Wide Advisory Committee II south of State Road 44.
Resident tells CDD 7 supervisors she's unhappy about board's direction

News
A resident of Community Development District 7 spoke out Thursday before the board of supervisors about her displeasure with the board's direction on its relationship with the Project Wide Advisory Committee and changing legal counsel.
DUI suspect arrested after rollover crash sends him to Leesburg hospital

Crime
A drunk driving suspect was arrested after a rollover crash sent him to Leesburg Regional Medical Center.
