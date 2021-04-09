President Biden wants to nominate unabashed gun-grabber

To the Editor:

Along with a litany of other Mike Bloomberg supported gun control proposals, President Biden announced he has directed the DOJ to issue rulemakings that will create overnight felons of millions of law-abiding gun owners by redefining what is, and what is not a pistol. The language passed by Congress and signed into law decades ago is clear on this matter. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE) does not have the authority to redefine what is already clearly stated in law.

While I will hold further action until I can review DOJ proposals, I will vigorously oppose any attempt by the Biden Administration and BATFE to subvert the plain language of the law and further infringe on law-abiding American’s Constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

President Biden also announced the intent to nominate Waco-siege BATFE Agent turned gun-control advocate, David Chipman for the position of BATFE Director. Mr. Chipman is an unabashed gun-grabber who wants to ban the most commonly owned rifle in the nation. He has also publicly lied about what happened during the botched Waco siege and separately recommended people hide their guns “behind cans of tuna and beef jerky that gets stored in their cabinet.” The BATFE Director must be an individual who will respect our Constitutional rights and focus on getting guns out of the hands of gang members, criminals, or anyone who tries to illegally obtain a firearm.

Congressman Daniel Webster

