Villager’s adult son arrested after allegedly attacking hospital ER staff

By Meta Minton

John Richard Carlson
John Richard Carlson

A Villager’s adult son was arrested after allegedly attacking staff at UF-Health The Villages Hospital.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to the hospital’s Emergency Room shortly before 2 a.m. Friday when 53-year-old John Richard Carlson “became belligerent and was acting violent towards the hospital staff,” according to the arrest report. Carlson, who lives with his mother at 700 Sherwood St. in the Village of Winifred, laid back on a bed and kicked a staffer four times in the chest. It took five staffers to sedate Carlson, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds, and restrain him, the report said.

The Queens, N.Y. native had been taken to the hospital under the Baker Act.

Carlson was arrested on a felony charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Headlines

Official contends aging pipes in The Villages need to be replaced

News
A Community Development District 1 official contends that the numerous water main breaks in The Villages are proof that aging pipes need to be replaced.
Read more

Villager’s adult son arrested after allegedly attacking hospital ER staff

Crime
A Villager’s adult son was arrested after allegedly attacking staff at UF-Health The Villages Hospital.
Read more

Neighbors’ complaints lead to public hearing involving home in The Villages

News
Complaints from neighbors prompted a public hearing Friday concerning the condition of a home in The Villages.
Read more

Headlines

Official contends aging pipes in The Villages need to be replaced

News
A Community Development District 1 official contends that the numerous water main breaks in The Villages are proof that aging pipes need to be replaced.
Read more

Villager’s adult son arrested after allegedly attacking hospital ER staff

Crime
A Villager’s adult son was arrested after allegedly attacking staff at UF-Health The Villages Hospital.
Read more

Neighbors’ complaints lead to public hearing involving home in The Villages

News
Complaints from neighbors prompted a public hearing Friday concerning the condition of a home in The Villages.
Read more

12 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus continues to plague Villages Charter School

Health
Twelve more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida continued to see a post-spring break increase in new cases and the virus reared its head at The Villages Charter School again.
Read more

Crash backs up traffic on Buena Vista Boulevard

News
A crash shortly before 1 p.m. Friday at Buena Vista Boulevard and County Road 466A backed up traffic for at least a half a mile near the intersection.
Read more

4 Summerfield men among those nabbed by specialized drug enforcement unit

Crime
In addition to the accused kingpin of a drug trafficking operation in Summerfield, three other local men also were arrested recently by members of the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

President Biden wants to nominate unabashed gun-grabber

Letters to the Editor
Congressman Daniel Webster, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that President Biden wants to nominate an “unabashed gun-grabber” to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Read more

Filibuster was created to undermine our voice as voters

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager writes that the filibuster was created to undermine our voice as voters.
Read more

Sumter County ambulance service should be investigated

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Hemingway resident is concerned about ambulance service in Sumter County. She shares a letter she wrote to Sumter County commissioners.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos