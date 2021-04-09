Villager’s adult son arrested after allegedly attacking hospital ER staff

A Villager’s adult son was arrested after allegedly attacking staff at UF-Health The Villages Hospital.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to the hospital’s Emergency Room shortly before 2 a.m. Friday when 53-year-old John Richard Carlson “became belligerent and was acting violent towards the hospital staff,” according to the arrest report. Carlson, who lives with his mother at 700 Sherwood St. in the Village of Winifred, laid back on a bed and kicked a staffer four times in the chest. It took five staffers to sedate Carlson, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds, and restrain him, the report said.

The Queens, N.Y. native had been taken to the hospital under the Baker Act.

Carlson was arrested on a felony charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.