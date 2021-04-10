The Villages suing Lady Lake over rejection of apartments at Spanish Springs

By Meta Minton

The Villages is suing the Town of Lady Lake over the rejection of a plan for apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.

The Villages of Lake-Sumter Inc. and The Villages Operating Company filed the lawsuit last week in the Fifth Judicial Circuit in Lake County.

The lawsuit was filed as a result of the Feb. 17 Lady Lake Commission meeting in which commissioners voted 3-2 to turn down the plan for up to 45 apartments to be located on the second floor of buildings at the square. The Villages has indicated it would like to start with seven apartments at the former home of Katie Belle’s, the Villagers-only club famous for dining, drinking and dancing. It was shut down one year ago.

The lawsuit hardly comes as a surprise as it has been hinted at during commission meetings.

Darrin Taylor

Tallahassee consultant Darrin Taylor, who has long represented The Villages, testified Feb. 17 before the commission and offered his “expert” opinion.

“When you analyze your comprehensive plan, this amendment is clearly consistent with your requirements. When you look at your land development regulations, this amendment is clearly consistent with your standards,” Taylor said.

Commissioners followed up with questions, including Commissioner James Rietz, who raised the issue of parking, which has long been a problem at the square. It was suggested that someone from Tallahassee might not be familiar with nightly entertainment, Market Night at the square and shows at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, all of which contribute to congestion at the square. That concern was dismissed as “personal opinion” in The Villages’ lawsuit.

“Apparently, the Commission had not heard, or did not grasp Mr. Taylor’s testimony that the parking for the subject buildings had already been developed in greater quantity than the proposed multi-family would require,” wrote attorney Scott Glass of Shutts & Bowen LLP of Orlando.

He argued in the lawsuit that Rietz and Commissioner Dan Vincent “simply expressed their, ultimately unfounded, personal concerns as to whether granting the applications would adversely affect available parking in the Town Center.”

Ultimately, Rietz and Vincent were joined by Commissioner Paul Hannan in voting against the apartments. Mayor Ruth Kussard and Commissioner Tony Holden voted in favor of The Villages’ request.

The Villages is seeking a determination by the court that would prevent the town from standing in the way of the plan for the apartments.

You can read the entire lawsuit at this link: The Villages vs. Lady Lake lawsuit

Headlines

The Villages suing Lady Lake over rejection of apartments at Spanish Springs

News
The Villages is suing the Town of Lady Lake over the rejection of a plan for apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more

Villager escapes prosecution in dispute over parking in villa community

Crime
A Villager will escape prosecution in a dispute over parking in his villa community.
Read more

Florida sees another COVID-19 spike as tri-county area tops 66,000 cases

Health
Two more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as Florida saw another of day of significant increases in new cases of the virus and the tri-county area hit another milestone by surpassing 66,000 cumulative cases of the potentially deadly illness.
Read more

Headlines

The Villages suing Lady Lake over rejection of apartments at Spanish Springs

News
The Villages is suing the Town of Lady Lake over the rejection of a plan for apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more

Villager escapes prosecution in dispute over parking in villa community

Crime
A Villager will escape prosecution in a dispute over parking in his villa community.
Read more

Florida sees another COVID-19 spike as tri-county area tops 66,000 cases

Health
Two more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as Florida saw another of day of significant increases in new cases of the virus and the tri-county area hit another milestone by surpassing 66,000 cumulative cases of the potentially deadly illness.
Read more

Villager who retired as aircraft engineer shares his pursuit of the American Dream

News
A Villager who retired after a 45-year career with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft wrote a memoir describing his life as part of the ‘American Dream Family’ after moving to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Villages-News.com’s John Prince has the story.
Read more

Sign up for Sumter Sheriff Bill Farmer’s charity golf tourney at Tierra Del Sol

News
Players wishing to participate in Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer’s upcoming annual charity golf tournament can sign up at the Tierra Del Sol Golf Course.
Read more

Residents of villa community petition for chance to dress up their driveways

News
Residents of a villa community in The Villages have petitioned for the chance to dress up their driveways.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

There are legitimate questions to be asked about quality of infrastructure in The Villages

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Gilchrist reader, in a Letter to Editor, points to the recent water main break at Colony Plaza as evidence that there are legitimate questions to be asked about the quality of infrastructure in The Villages.
Read more

Bad Parking is not the American way

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Pine Hills resident objects to Villages-News.com’s Bad Parking feature and contends it is not the American way. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more

President Biden wants to nominate unabashed gun-grabber

Letters to the Editor
Congressman Daniel Webster, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that President Biden wants to nominate an “unabashed gun-grabber” to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos