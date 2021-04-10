Villager who retired as aircraft engineer shares his pursuit of the American Dream

By John Prince

As the classic American achiever, Dick Stoebel’s wife, Brenda, jokes that “Being an engineer is a curse.”

Dick tells a story that showcases his life.

“My neighbor threw out a gas-powered lawnmower. Left it on the curb with a sign: ‘Needs a tune up.’” Dick wheeled the machine home, took it apart, gave the motor a tune up, fixed the stuck choke, changed the oil and balanced the blades. Then he sold the revived lawn mower to another neighbor.

C45A Beaver closeup
Dick Stoebel gets up close with a De Havilland Beaver float plane with a Pratt & Whitney R985 engine in Mount Dora. Dick worked for Pratt for 45 years, starting out as an aircraft mechanic.

“I’m not looking to make my fortune,” he says. “I just believe that if you have the ability to fix things, you should do it.”

“Growing up in Clinton, Mass., in the fifties was a nice time to be alive,” Dick recalls. “It was as good a place as any, I suppose, for a kid just to be a kid.” When he was 12, his parents gave him a .22-caliber rifle for Christmas.

“On occasion I would take the rifle and walk to the armory in downtown Clinton,” where the officer in charge would let the boys shoot in the basement range. He laughs ruefully when he imagines someone walking down a city street with a rifle now.

“You’d be surrounded by SWAT teams, FBI, CIA, state police, local police, helicopters – you name it,” Dick said, adding that he still teaches weapons safety at local gun ranges.

AlmostHistory OFC 1 Ver 2 07 21 2020 2
Dick and Brenda Stoebel pose for the cover of his book in Merritt Island near a 1940 Waco UPF-7 biplane. The memoir of an ‘American Dream Family’ chronicles growing up in New England in the 1950s, along with their family challenges and achievements over the decades.

Dick’s first mechanical builds were model airplanes. That led to rebuilding a motorcycle, then an airplane – and that led to houses, hot rods and now radio-controlled model planes that he flies with The Villages E-fliers Club.

After high school Dick studied aircraft maintenance, which led to a job as a mechanic at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. Little did he know that he would spend the next 45 years with the company in various roles in the firm’s engineering division.

Of course, studying and working on aircraft every day led Dick to take flying lessons and he soloed on April 20, 1967. His first real engineering project with Pratt & Whitney was on the team developing the engine for the then-new Boeing 747 jumbo jet.

While he was a skillful engineer, his romantic approach left a lot to be desired. Shortly after starting his engineering job at Pratt, he spied a very attractive young woman working as a secretary.

“I have to get to know her,” he thought.

After striking out on several occasions, he left her an envelope on her desk that read “Rattlesnake tails from Texas.” Inside was a paper clip and rubber band contraption (“Only an engineer would dream it up”). When the envelope was opened the device made a noise like a rattlesnake about to strike.

“I was out of the office when the envelope was opened, but I think I could hear her scream from the adjacent building,” he says.

After that, he got the hang of the romance thing. This month Brenda and Dick will celebrate their 52nd wedding anniversary.

From just flying, Dick soon moved into rebuilding aircraft. He bought a 1946 J3 Cub that needed to be rebuilt and recovered the fabric exterior. Then, he and Brenda bought a house in Coventry, Conn., and with a baby on the way and a near accident with the Cub, Dick reluctantly sold the aircraft for $1,500.

Dick and Brenda Stoebel pose with the completed project which took over a year to complete.
Dick and Brenda Stoebel pose with the finished project which took over a year to complete.

After finishing several more homes, raising a daughter and a son (both of whom became BMX champions) and increasingly challenging jobs at Pratt, Dick and Brenda retired and moved to The Villages. One of his first tasks was writing a memoir describing his life as part of the “American Dream Family.” Published in 2020 by Hallard Press, it chronicles a life full of challenges to be overcome. “I’m Almost History” is a memoir filled with joys, hard work, family challenges and a few sorrows.

A depressing time at work caused him to start rebuilding old cars to take his mind off the problems – first a 1937 Ford and swearing never to do anything like that again, and a 1932 Ford hot rod that took eight years to complete. At one point he used the telephone pole in front of his house as a jig to bend the sheet metal.

After many years and a few trophies, Dick is finally parting with the ’37 Ford. It’s going to auction in Orlando this month but the flame-job hot rod is staying. Dick talks more about the joys and agony of shaping sheet metal at https://hallardpress.com/the-joys-of-shaping-sheet-metal/

C1 50th Anniversary
Brenda and Dick Stoebel at their ‘remarriage’ on their 50th wedding anniversary in 2019.

Today, the Stoebels are famously active. Both Brenda and Dick are pickleball enthusiasts, sometimes playing two sessions a day. Golf, lap swimming and other activities keep them as busy as if they were still working full time.

Dick continues to live the American Dream. He was asked once how he stays motivated and on top every day.

“Thought about for a long time,” he says. “But it’s simple. I didn’t want to disappoint my parents.”

Now, with the first book published, Dick is about ready to start his next, another memoir.
“I’m thinking of expanding on my first 25 years,” he says. “It was one of the best times in America and I was very lucky. I enjoyed every minute of it.”

John W Prince is a writer and Villager. For more information visit www.HallardPress.com. If you know of someone with a “good story and a good book,” contact him at [email protected].

The Villages suing Lady Lake over rejection of apartments at Spanish Springs

The Villages is suing the Town of Lady Lake over the rejection of a plan for apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Villager escapes prosecution in dispute over parking in villa community

A Villager will escape prosecution in a dispute over parking in his villa community.
Florida sees another COVID-19 spike as tri-county area tops 66,000 cases

Two more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as Florida saw another of day of significant increases in new cases of the virus and the tri-county area hit another milestone by surpassing 66,000 cumulative cases of the potentially deadly illness.
Villager who retired as aircraft engineer shares his pursuit of the American Dream

A Villager who retired after a 45-year career with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft wrote a memoir describing his life as part of the 'American Dream Family' after moving to Florida's Friendliest Hometown. Villages-News.com's John Prince has the story.
Sign up for Sumter Sheriff Bill Farmer's charity golf tourney at Tierra Del Sol

Players wishing to participate in Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer's upcoming annual charity golf tournament can sign up at the Tierra Del Sol Golf Course.
Residents of villa community petition for chance to dress up their driveways

Residents of a villa community in The Villages have petitioned for the chance to dress up their driveways.
There are legitimate questions to be asked about quality of infrastructure in The Villages

A Village of Gilchrist reader, in a Letter to Editor, points to the recent water main break at Colony Plaza as evidence that there are legitimate questions to be asked about the quality of infrastructure in The Villages.
Bad Parking is not the American way

A Village of Pine Hills resident objects to Villages-News.com's Bad Parking feature and contends it is not the American way. Read his Letter to the Editor.
President Biden wants to nominate unabashed gun-grabber

Congressman Daniel Webster, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that President Biden wants to nominate an "unabashed gun-grabber" to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
