Woman arrested with marijuana after disturbance at hotel in Wildwood

By Meta Minton

Tyneisha Mosby
A woman was arrested with marijuana after a disturbance at a hotel in Wildwood.

Officers were called at about 8 p.m. Wednesday to a disturbance at the Budget Inn on State Road 44 where they found 30-year-old Tyneisha Mosby, who was wanted on a Sumter County warrant charging her with violating her probation on a charge of battery.

A search of Mosby’s purse turned up a small metal grinder containing a green leafy substance, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

“A preliminary field test was conducted on the green leafy substance, which tested positive for marijuana,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

She was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center due to the probation violation.

