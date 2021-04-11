Former Villages resident jailed after violating probation in Michigan

A former resident of The Villages has been jailed without bond after violating her probation in Michigan.

Anne Christine Aldrin, 37, of Holland, Mich. continued to be held over the weekend at the Lake County Jail.

Aldrin’s probation was transferred Jan. 30 to the state of Michigan. Aldrin met with her probation officer on Feb. 1 and was “extremely fidgety.” Aldrin provided a urine sample which tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. She admitted to her probation officer she used methamphetamine Jan. 30 in a hotel room with her two-year-old daughter present.

She turned herself in last week at the Lake County Jail.

Aldrin, who formerly lived on Ithaca Terrace in the Village of La Belle, is no stranger to local jails. She spent more than a month in jail in 2018 for a previous probation violation.

The Ohio native spent 11 months in jail in 2016 after using her mother’s bank card for nearly $500 in transactions at the Publix at Colony Plaza. She had also been in possession of heroin.

In 2015, Aldrin was arrested after stealing a woman’s purse at a restaurant in Brownwood.