Lightning strike takes out water main in Village of Tamarind Grove

A lightning strike took out a water main Sunday morning in the Village of Tamarind Grove.

Rich and Barbara Horvat were at home at 2370 Evander Ave. at about 11 a.m. when the water main was struck.

“A bright flash lit everything up in the house,” Rich Horvat said.

He immediately looked outside and spotted a large gusher in the corner of their lot, next to the roadway.

A utility crew soon arrived on the scene and confirmed that the lightning broke the water main.

The Horvats were without water and internet service as a result of the lightning strike.

The crew also indicated another water line repair was to be made on Chauncey Way.