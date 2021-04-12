The Dudley Canine Park will be closed from 7 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 15 for maintenance. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Everglades Recreation Center at 674-8434.
Dudley Canine Park will be closed Thursday morning
