Gas station and convenience store coming to Magnolia Plaza

A gas station/convenience store is coming to Magnolia Plaza, the new shopping center located south of State Road 44 in The Villages.

A 7-Eleven store will be constructed at Everglades Lane and Marsh Bend Trail. A 2022 opening is envisioned by the company.

It will be the second 7-Eleven in The Villages. A 7-Eleven opened last year at Colony Plaza, taking over the former Shell location. A 7-Eleven is also nearing completion at the Beaumont development next door Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood.

The service station/convenience store at U.S. 301 and State Road 44 was recently converted to a 7-Eleven.

The chain was founded in 1927 as an ice house in Dallas, where it is still headquartered today. There are more than 71,000 7-Eleven stores in 17 countries.