Sheriff’s deputies arrest man at Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Manuel Chavez
Manuel Chavez

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Friday afternoon at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages.

Deputies arrived at 3:30 p.m. at the hotel where they positively identified 58-year-old Manuel Chavez of Coleman, who was wanted on a Sumter County warrant charging him with driving under the influence.

The South Bend, Ind. native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Chavez was previously convicted of driving under the influence in Sumter County in 2013. He was sentenced to one year of probation, but won early termination of his probation.

