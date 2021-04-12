Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1036 appreciate support at Blueberry Festival

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1036, I personally want to thank all of the people we met at the Blueberry Festival this past Friday. Many people donated money to help our cause in helping others as well as people who had purchased raffle tickets for our drawing of prizes. We have met many residents and non residents who asked for membership applications to join our Chapter, the largest in the state of Florida. Once again, all I can say is THANK YOU.

Mike Race
Village of Buttonwood

 

