Village of Silver Lake woman arrested after allegedly fleeing law enforcement 

By Meta Minton

Destinee Rose Keen
A Village of Silver Lake woman was arrested after allegedly fleeing law enforcement while driving a Jeep in rural Lake County.

Destinee Rose Keen, 28, who lives at 739 Royal Palm Ave., was at the wheel of a silver Jeep at about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Grays Airport Road and Eagles Nest Road when a Lake County sheriff’s deputy noticed a problem with one of the vehicle’s brake lights. There was also a plastic border covering the name of the state on the license plate.

The deputy activated the lights of his patrol car, but the Jeep did not pull over. The deputy continued to follow the Jeep which eventually pulled into a service station and stopped.

Jeremy Walker
Keen, who was arrested in 2020 after taking her child to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after he ingested drugs he found in her bra, said she did not halt the Jeep because a passenger, 32-year-old Jeremy Walker of Lady Lake, told her to keep driving, according to the arrest report. Walker was found to be in possession of 19.9 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, a digital scale and plastic bags “consistent with the sale of illegal narcotics,” the report said.

Keen was arrested on a third degree felony charge of fleeing to elude police. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.    

Walker was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the jail and released after posting $28,000 bond.

