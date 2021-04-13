Summerfield motorcyclist jailed on DUI charge after caught speeding

By Larry D. Croom

Todd Anthony Freitag
A 55-year-old Summerfield motorcyclist found himself behind bars early Thursday morning after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy reported seeing him weaving back and forth and traveling at 71 mph in a 55-mph speed zone on S. U.S. Hwy. 441.

The deputy attempted to stop Todd Anthony Freitag and reported that the 55-year-old took “an extended period of time” to pull over. Freitag eventually stopped his black motorcycle in the 15200 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 441 and the deputy reported that he had bloodshot, watery eyes and a strong odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from his beath, the report says.

When asked how much alcohol he had consumed, Freitag at first said he “didn’t keep track” but then estimated he had had four drinks. The deputy then invited Freitag to participate in field sobriety exercises, which he agreed to do.

Freitag, who lives at 9776 S.E. 163rd St. in Summerfield, struggled through the exercises, including being unable to recite the alphabet after claiming he had “forgotten the letters.” He was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was released late Thursday morning on $1,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

