Arthur Douglas Spivey, Jr.

By Staff Report

Arthur Douglas Spivey, Jr., 81, of The Villages, FL, passed away on April 8, 2021.

Doug was born on January 18, 1940 in Wilson, NC, to Arthur Douglas and Hattie Lee Spivey. After graduating from Charles L. Coon High School in 1958, he went on to receive his B.S. Degree from Atlantic Christian College and was a member of the North Carolina Iota Chapter of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity.  In addition, he served our country as a Specialist in the United States Army until 1968. He was also a member of New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages, FL.

Doug went on to become a successful businessman, moving to Wilmington, NC, and owning Wilmington Furniture and later, Office Furniture Salvage for over 30 years. He also had a love for real estate, and enjoyed flipping homes and investing in property around the area. In 2003 he retired and moved to The Villages, FL where he enjoyed taking up golf, riding his Harley, and becoming a bocce champ.

Doug was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend who adored his wife, two daughters and grandsons. He never met a stranger and cared so much for his friends. He loved to laugh and always had a smile and a funny joke to tell, and a nickname for everyone. He enjoyed music and served as the designated DJ at his class reunions, and loved to dance. He enjoyed the beach, boating, and jet skiing. He was also an avid shirt collector and was always looking for the next new shirt or two.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Hattie Spivey; son, Lance Spivey; brother, Bobby Spivey, and many friends. Doug is survived by the love of his life, and wife of 37 years, Lynn Elmore Spivey, daughters; Adelia Lee Spivey; Allison Spivey Repetti and her husband, Andrew; 2 grandsons, Jackson Coulson, and Grayson Repetti, and numerous family and friends.

A celebration of life service will be planned for family and friends at a later date, to be announced.

The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by the Ted and Diane Brandley Hospice House. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to AIM for the Handicapped, an organization that was very special to Doug, helping children with special needs, 945 Danbury Rd. Dayton, Ohio 45420, or online at www.aimforthehandicapped.org/donate.

