Larry Freeman St.Clair, age 72 of Wildwood Fl, passed away April 10th, 2021 while battling cancer at West Marion Community Hospital in Ocala.

Larry was born in Morgantown, West Virginia on March 1st, 1949, the only son of Levi and Thelma (Bond) St. Clair. After high school he was drafted into the US Army and honorably served as a communications specialists in Germany until 1973. He continued working in the communications industry at local hospitals.

Larry is proceeded in death by his parents and first loving wife, Penny Emsweller St.Clair. He is survived by his wife Carol Persons Lindsay St.Clair, his children Judy Eaton (Robert) of Gainesville, Florida and Rob St.Clair (Denise) of Schaumburg, Illinois. His Grandchildren Andrew (Caitlin), Lauren, Matthew, Alivia, Corynn, Kaye, Autumn, Rebekkah, Lindsay, a great-grandchild, Hayes, and his sister-in-law Judith Persons Chapa.

A visitation will be held in Wildwood, Fl at Banks Page Theus Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, April 14th, 2021 from 6:00- 8:00pm. Services will continue in Morgantown, West Virginia with an evening visitation on Friday, April 16th, 2021 from 6:00- 8:00pm at the William McCulla Funeral Home in Westover, WV. Funeral services to follow on Saturday, April 17th, 2021 at 11:00am at William McCulla. Interment will be in Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens, Morgantown, WV. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

