Ray Rosenberry

By Staff Report

Ray Rosenberry
Ray Rosenberry

Ray Rosenberry, 80, of The Villages, Florida passed away on April 8, 2021 with loved ones by his side.

Ray was the son of the late Arthur and Margie Rosenberry.

He attended Boonsboro High School where he excelled in sports.  He graduated in 1959. After high school, he enlisted in the army where he served as a military policeman.

Ray worked as a correctional officer in Maryland for the majority of his career and retired as warden from Franklin County Prison in Pennsylvania.

Ray was preceded in death by his loving wife of 23 years, Janet Rosenberry.

Ray moved to The Villages, FL in 2003 so he could play softball year-round. He also enjoyed golfing, bowling, and being outdoors. Ray was the Division II softball record holder for consecutive games played. Over seven years, that number climbed to 472. He was known as the “Iron Man.” He will be missed by all his softball buddies through the years, golf and bowling friends, and many neighbors.

Ray is survived by a sister Sandy Youngblood, stepson Kenny Toms and wife Tara, daughter Lisa Chaney and husband Michael, and stepson Chad Toms. He was dearly loved by his grandchildren Ron Harper, Megan Harper, Kyle Toms, Luke Toms, and great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Rosenberry.

Ray loved his family, friends, and Taz, his canine walking buddy. He also had a special love for Lois who will love him forever.

Headlines

Firefighters put out grease fire in kitchen at restaurant at town square

News
The Villages Public Safety Department responded Tuesday morning to a grease fire in a kitchen at a restaurant at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more

The Villages relying on two-year build-out extension granted by Gov. DeSantis

News
As the Villages of Southern Oaks continues adding multiple subdivisions on both sides of the Florida Turnpike, Wildwood commissioners Monday granted an extension of more than two years for build-out of the current development phase.
Read more

Repair work begins on damaged pipe that created sinkhole near postal station

News
A defective pipe is being replaced at residents’ expense near the Village of Summerhill postal station and swimming pool. The pipe failed and created a large sinkhole. Villages-News.com's David Towns has the story.
Read more

Headlines

Firefighters put out grease fire in kitchen at restaurant at town square

News
The Villages Public Safety Department responded Tuesday morning to a grease fire in a kitchen at a restaurant at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more

The Villages relying on two-year build-out extension granted by Gov. DeSantis

News
As the Villages of Southern Oaks continues adding multiple subdivisions on both sides of the Florida Turnpike, Wildwood commissioners Monday granted an extension of more than two years for build-out of the current development phase.
Read more

Repair work begins on damaged pipe that created sinkhole near postal station

News
A defective pipe is being replaced at residents’ expense near the Village of Summerhill postal station and swimming pool. The pipe failed and created a large sinkhole. Villages-News.com's David Towns has the story.
Read more

Eyebrows raised as new contractor turns in low bid for resurfacing sports courts

News
The  Amenity Authority Committee and Project Wide Advisory Committee have turned to a new contractor for resurfacing at sports courts in The Villages.
Read more

Gas station and convenience store coming to Magnolia Plaza

News
A gas station/convenience store is coming to Magnolia Plaza, the new shopping center located south of State Road 44 in The Villages.
Read more

Wildwood’s Selective Enforcement Unit arrests man in Village of Chitty Chatty

Crime
The Wildwood Police Department’s Selective Enforcement Unit arrested a man Friday night in the Village of Chitty Chatty.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

The Villages will do whatever it wants in Sumter County

Letters to the Editor
A resident of Bushnell, in a Letter to the Editor, contends The Villages will do whatever it wants in Sumter County.
Read more

The Villages turns to the court to get its way

Letters to the Editor
An elected official in The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, takes a hard look at the motives behind The Villages' lawsuit against the Town of Lady Lake over apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more

Health insurance issue at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

Letters to the Editor
A Village of La Zamora resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses her concern about a health insurance issue at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos