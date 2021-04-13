Ray Rosenberry, 80, of The Villages, Florida passed away on April 8, 2021 with loved ones by his side.

Ray was the son of the late Arthur and Margie Rosenberry.

He attended Boonsboro High School where he excelled in sports. He graduated in 1959. After high school, he enlisted in the army where he served as a military policeman.

Ray worked as a correctional officer in Maryland for the majority of his career and retired as warden from Franklin County Prison in Pennsylvania.

Ray was preceded in death by his loving wife of 23 years, Janet Rosenberry.

Ray moved to The Villages, FL in 2003 so he could play softball year-round. He also enjoyed golfing, bowling, and being outdoors. Ray was the Division II softball record holder for consecutive games played. Over seven years, that number climbed to 472. He was known as the “Iron Man.” He will be missed by all his softball buddies through the years, golf and bowling friends, and many neighbors.

Ray is survived by a sister Sandy Youngblood, stepson Kenny Toms and wife Tara, daughter Lisa Chaney and husband Michael, and stepson Chad Toms. He was dearly loved by his grandchildren Ron Harper, Megan Harper, Kyle Toms, Luke Toms, and great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Rosenberry.

Ray loved his family, friends, and Taz, his canine walking buddy. He also had a special love for Lois who will love him forever.