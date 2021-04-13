Sharon Olive Southwell, 82, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2021 in The Villages, Florida.

She was preceded in death by husband David and is survived by sons Gregory (Sandy) and Geoffrey (Josephine). She also leaves behind her 6 grandchildren; Ryan (Jenelle), Kirsten, Samantha (Chris) Bassil, Robert and Andrew; one great-grandchild, Henry, and several nieces and nephews.

Born in Eaton Rapids, Michigan where she lived most of her life, she graduated from Eaton Rapids High School in 1956. She married David in 1959 and they were inseparable until his passing in 2015. In 2019, she moved to The Villages where she enjoyed warm memories of the time spent with David and their Florida friends.

Sharon retired from General Motors in 1999 as a purchasing specialist and was a lifelong member of the Eaton Rapids United Methodist Church.

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be coordinated with Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel in Eaton Rapids. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association https://www.alz.org/join_the_cause_donate.asp in loving memory of Sharon.

The family wishes to thank her loving caregivers, and especially the staff of Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care at The Villages.