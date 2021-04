To the Editor:

Why don’t the county commissioners just let The Villages do what every they want as far as how far they will be going to build out?

Instead of making a big show of it, just give them the land and let the rest of us be until it is time for us to lose our land. Got enough votes in county now might as well change the county name to The Villages.

The Morse family fools no one. They want the county and the control of it. They’re going to get it anyway.

Paul Cheek

Bushnell