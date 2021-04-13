Woman arrested at Quarters Apartments in bad breakup with gal pal

By Meta Minton

Ashley Noble
Ashley Noble

A woman was arrested at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lady in an incident tied to a bad breakup with her gal pal.

Ashley Noble, 29, was arrested Saturday night after she got into an argument with a woman with whom she has been involved in a romantic relationship, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The woman tried to retrieve her belongings from the apartment, but when she tried to drive out of the parking lot, Noble jumped in front of her car. The woman attempted to drive around Noble, who works at the nearby Miller’s Ale House restaurant. Noble proceeded to bang on the back of the vehicle. The Ohio native was able to open the front passenger door, leaned across the seat and took the key fob from the woman’s black Kia Forte. Noble left on foot.

While police were on the scene interviewing the other woman, Noble returned and admitted she had taken the key fob. She said she threw it on the ground near a guardrail.

She was arrested on charges of theft and burglary. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released on $7,000 bond.

