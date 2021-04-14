Fiesta Bowl reassures customers bowling alley will remain open

Fiesta Bowl is reassuring customers that the bowling alley will remain open this summer.

Like so many businesses in Florida, Fiesta Bowl struggled during the initial months of the Coronavirus crisis. The bowling alley bounced back and this Saturday will host its eighth event of the 2020-21 season, the Senior Shoot Out.

“We would like to thank the residents in and around The Villages for their support during these difficult times and our transition back to normal,” Fiesta Bowl Management said in an email to Villages-News.com.

However, Fiesta Bowl “regulars” have been asking questions about the future of the popular bowling alley.

Fiesta Bowl has announced that it will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays this summer. Improvements and routine maintenance will be taking place on those days at Fiesta Bowl.

Fiesta Bowl will be open Sundays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Mondays 9 a.m. until 9:30 p.m., Thursdays 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., Fridays 11:30 a.m. until midnight and Saturdays 9 a.m. until midnight.

“We are looking forward to returning to normal business hours in the fall and are hopeful that our costumers, old and new, are eager to return to this great game of bowling,” Fiesta Bowl said in its statement to Villages-News.com

Spanish Spring Lanes will continue normal business hours throughout the summer and into the fall.